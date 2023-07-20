Live
- Raigad double tragedy: Fireman dies en route to rescue mission
- British Council invites Study UK Pre-Departure Briefing for Indian students
- IAS officers are not descended from heaven: AAP
- Doctors remove musk melon-sized tumour from Nigerian woman's neck
- YSRUHS issues notification for MBBS and BDS admissions
- Indian Army to honour Kargil martyrs
- Rana announces ‘Hiranyakashyap,’ Gunashekar indirectly tweets on his actions
- Daily Forex Rates (20-07-2023)
- Manipur Violence Uproar: Parliament Adjourned Amid Demands For Discussion
- Divyansha Kaushik comes onboard for ‘VD13’
Daily Forex Rates (20-07-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JULY-20-2023
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 82.86
|
Rs. 85.32
|
Euro
|
Rs. 92.88
|
Rs. 95.64
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.56
|
Rs. 23.22
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.46
|
Rs. 2.60
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 107.00
|
Rs. 110.18
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 56.60
|
Rs. 58.28
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 63.13
|
Rs. 65.00
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 96.56
|
Rs. 99.43
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.08
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.85
|
Rs. 5.08
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.71
|
Rs. 11.24
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.68
|
Rs. 0.68
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 9.06
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 52.09
|
Rs. 54.16
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.07
|
Rs. 22.54
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 8.16
|
Rs. 8.48
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 62.63
|
Rs. 64.49
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 19.28
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.93
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A
