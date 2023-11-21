Daily Forex Rates (21-11-2023)

Live
Just In
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON NOVEMBER-21-2023. BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 84.16 ...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON NOVEMBER-21-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.16
|Rs. 86.66
|Euro
|Rs. 92.25
|Rs. 94.99
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.91
|Rs. 23.59
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.42
|Rs. 2.56
|British Pound
|Rs. 105.48
|Rs. 108.61
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 55.38
|Rs. 57.02
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.33
|Rs. 63.16
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 95.31
|Rs. 98.14
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.99
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.78
|Rs. 5.01
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.91
|Rs. 11.44
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.65
|Rs. 0.65
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.61
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 51.13
|Rs. 53.16
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.42
|Rs. 22.87
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 8.18
|Rs. 8.50
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 63.02
|Rs. 64.89
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.15
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.26
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
