- Megastar Chiranjeevi comes forward for ‘Bubblegum’
- BJYM vice president Prithvi joins BTS in presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao
- Bommadevara Ramachandra Rao full hopes on ‘Madhave Madhusudana’
- Talasani Srinivas says BRS goal is development and welfare in Ameerpet
- ‘Calling Sahasra’ promotions on full swing
- BJP conducts Padayatra in Jubilee Hills
- Rs10 L DGCA fine on Air India for ignoring passenger-centric norms
- India's index of malnutrition is rising, Why is this happening, PM should answer: CM Siddaramaiah
- Essay writing competition held for students
- Bengaluru’s Squadrone Infra and Mining Pvt Ltd Joins Silkyara Tunnel rescue mission
Daily Forex Rates (22-11-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON NOVEMBER-22-2023. BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 84.15 ...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON NOVEMBER-22-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.15
|Rs. 86.64
|Euro
|Rs. 91.85
|Rs. 94.58
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.91
|Rs. 23.59
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.41
|Rs. 2.55
|British Pound
|Rs. 105.44
|Rs. 108.58
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 55.07
|Rs. 56.70
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.36
|Rs. 63.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 95.23
|Rs. 98.06
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.93
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.69
|Rs. 4.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.90
|Rs. 11.43
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.64
|Rs. 0.64
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 50.76
|Rs. 52.77
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.42
|Rs. 22.87
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 8.12
|Rs. 8.44
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 62.80
|Rs. 64.67
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.04
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.23
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
