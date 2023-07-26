Live
- Creative synergies that have made history in the Hindi film industry
- ‘Bro’ tickets getting sold as hotcakes; proves Power Star stamina
- The power of experimental learning in developing soft skills
- Godavari river overflows at Bhadrachalam, first warning issued
- It's a celebration time for cricket enthusiasts
- Dhoni’s debut production “LGM – Let’s Get Married” clears censor with clean U
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants enter new magical garden abandoning all diplomacy
- Official: Ram Charan to release ‘Bholaa Shankar’ theatrical trailer
- Janhvi expresses gratitude towards Sajid Nadiadwala for giving her ‘Bawaal’
- America Tops in Indian Students’ Abroad Studies Loan
Daily Forex Rates (26-07-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JULY-26-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 82.81
|
Rs. 85.27
|
Euro
|
Rs. 91.70
|
Rs. 94.43
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.54
|
Rs. 23.21
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.44
|
Rs. 2.58
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 106.9
|
Rs. 110.08
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 56.07
|
Rs. 57.74
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 62.80
|
Rs. 64.66
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 96.10
|
Rs. 98.96
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.91
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.90
|
Rs. 5.13
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.71
|
Rs. 11.24
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.67
|
Rs. 0.67
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.96
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 51.51
|
Rs. 53.55
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.03
|
Rs. 22.50
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 8.07
|
Rs. 8.39
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 62.40
|
Rs. 64.25
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 19.25
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.98
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A
