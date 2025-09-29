Decathlon Launches Explore Series Bikes for Every Indian Rider this Festive Season

A cycle in India often serves many roles: a weekday commuter, a fitness partner, a family ride on weekends, and a way to explore nearby trails. With cycling now spanning city commutes to weekend adventures, there is a clear need to have bike designs that are suitable for all these diverse needs. Modern bikes are therefore crafted to adapt seamlessly across varied uses. The design emphasizes versatility, quality, fit and adaptability central to the rider experience, influencing comfort on longer journeys, control on mixed surfaces, and overall durability.

Decathlon surveys show 40% of cyclists ride for health and fitness, underlining the growing role of cycling in everyday wellbeing. Responding to this growing need, Decathlon India today announced the launch of the Explore Series, a new range of multi-purpose bikes built entirely with Indian riders and conditions in mind. It is the first ROCKRIDER collection designed and assembled in India. The range is intended to make cycling more accessible across use cases - from weekday commutes to weekend exploration, by combining touring comfort of a hybrid bike with the durability of a MTB (Mountain Bike)

Decathlon conducted an India-specific design study that combined morphology measurements, rider behaviour mapping and terrain insights. The research examined Indian body proportions, common riding postures and real-world terrain conditions to conceptualize the right frame geometry, handlebar width, saddle ergonomics and component selection. These locally-rooted findings shaped the Explore Series’ design choices and testing protocols.

Explore Series by Decathlon – Designed for India

● Adventure Ready (EXPL 50): Lightweight aluminium frame (frame ~2.25 kg), wider 660 mm handlebars for improved control, Hartex tan walled tyres optimised for dry and wet roads, and Microshift gearing for versatile performance across urban and trail surfaces.

● Comfort for fun leisure riding (EXPL 40): Steel frame with internal cable routing, ergonomic plush saddle saddle wider 660mm handle bar and comfort grips, mechanical disc brakes for reliable stopping, and components tested at ISO standards.

● Reliable Daily Companion (EXPL 30): Purpose-built for everyday use: robust steel frame, rigid fork, easy-to-use trigger shifters and disc brakes — balancing accessibility with the strength required for daily commuting and leisure riding.

Hans Peter Jensen, Sport Director, Decathlon India said: What excites me about cycling in India is the freedom it offers — people are discovering new routes, exploring trails, and turning every ride into an experience. Cycling is not only about fitness or commuting; it’s becoming a lifestyle choice, reflecting a growing trend of adventure and exploration among urban and semi-urban riders. The Explore Series is designed to enhance that sense of adventure with comfort, control, and confidence on every terrain.

Built on a user-centric design philosophy, the Explore Series is intended to serve riders of all ages, regions, and use cases catering to India’s demand for durable, high-value cycles. Each model blends comfort, performance, and versatility, making it ready for city commutes or weekend trail adventures.

The Explore Series will be available at select Decathlon stores and on www.decathlon.in