Deepinder Goyal Jokes About Zepto’s Marketing, Says Team Learned It At Zomato

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal recently took a humorous swipe at rival quick-commerce platform Zepto’s marketing efforts during his appearance on entrepreneur Raj Shamani’s podcast. The 42-year-old spoke candidly about competition, rapid deliveries, gig workers and the evolving food and quick-commerce space.

Goyal said he does not actively monitor competitors and does not place orders on rival platforms like Swiggy or Zepto to understand their operations. However, when the conversation turned to competition, he acknowledged that Swiggy continues to be a strong and relentless challenger in the food delivery segment, leaving little room for complacency.

When asked to name something each competitor does well, Goyal praised Swiggy for being consistently formidable. Speaking about Zepto, he initially described its marketing as quirky and appealing, before adding a light-hearted jab. He remarked that Zepto’s marketing team largely comprises former Zomato employees and joked that they learned their craft at Zomato itself, delivering the comment with a chuckle.

The Zomato chief also addressed questions about Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha. After a brief pause, Goyal said he liked Palicha based on their interactions, describing him as intelligent, articulate and sincere.

The exchange, marked by humour and candid remarks, offered a glimpse into how one of India’s leading startup founders views competition—acknowledging strong rivals, while keeping the tone relaxed and playful.