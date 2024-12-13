Live
- TTD closes Akasaganga, Papavinasam roads
- High costs, limited results: Drone mist-spraying pilot project faces setback
- Poster war on as parties compete for voter attention
- Many dams, tanks filled as rains batter Tirupati dist
- Mayawati, Akhilesh condemn damage to Constitution replica
- Mann slams Centre over ‘one nation, one election’
- Techie suicide case: Mother-in-law flees Jaunpur home
- State government to Supreme Court: New guidelines on how to apply anti-gangster law in UP
- CM Chandrababu to unveil Vision 2047 document today in Vijayawada, traffic restrictions imposed
- State-level LIMES-2k24 inaugurated
Just In
Despite global odds, GDP growth at 6-7% good for India
Mumbai: India’s ability to manage inflation without compromising growth will be pivotal in attracting sustained foreign investments, global ace...
Mumbai: India’s ability to manage inflation without compromising growth will be pivotal in attracting sustained foreign investments, global ace investor Mark Mobius said on Thursday, adding that on a macro front, 6-7 per cent growth rate in India is a good rate given the global average.
Addressing an investor webinar organised by PL Capital-PrabhudasLilladher, the veteran investor said the Indian economy grew a good 5.4 per cent in Q2 FY25, despite having a size as big as $4 trillion.
“On a macro front, 6-7 per cent growth rate in India is a good rate given the global average. ‘Make in India’ and the impetus the government provides to manufacture locally is a big positive and the biggest advantage of local manufacturing in India is that they have a big market for local/self-consumption,” said Mobius, Chairman of Mobius Emerging Opportunities Fund.
He further stated that the Indian government has done phenomenal work by creating solid infrastructure to support growth.