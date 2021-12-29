Dhanuka Group, agri varsity sign pact to support farmers

Hyderabad: Dhanuka Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), Hyderabad. Under this, they will work jointly to provide scientific and technical knowledge to the farmers at large.

The partnership will pave wave for research activities in the field of crop protection chemicals and will encourage farmers to use modern agriculture technologies which will play a vital role in increasing crop production and also increase the income of farmers. Endowed with vast resources and a vibrant farming community, Telangana has the right potential to emerge as a major hub for the export of farm produce.

Farmers in Telangana can take the help of drones, robotics and artificial intelligence(AI) and use the best quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to increase the agri-yield, improve crop quality and increase their income. "Quality inputs and use of modern technology, like drones for crop protection, are key for increasing the agricultural export from Telangana and making the State role model for others.

We have international collaboration with the world's leading agro-chemical companies from US, Australia, Japan and Europe which helps them to introduce the latest technology in Indian farmlands", said RG Agrawal, Chairman, Dhanuka Group. These initiatives will ultimately help in achieving the vision of our Prime Minister of doubling the farmers' income and transforming India into a $5 trillion economy of which $1 trillion will be contributed by the agriculture sector, he added.