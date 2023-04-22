  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

Dr Reddy's launches Treprostinil injection in US

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

City-based pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited on Friday announced the launch of Treprostinil Injection in the U S market.

Hyderabad: City-based pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited on Friday announced the launch of Treprostinil Injection in the U S market.

A therapeutic equivalent generic version of Remodulin, Treprostinil injection is approved by the U S Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr Reddy's new launch is supplied in 20 mg/20 ml, 50 mg/20 ml, 100 mg/20 ml or 200mg/20 ml vials. Treprostinil injection is a prostacyclin mimetic indicated for patients who require transition from epoprostenol, to reduce the rate of clinical deterioration, the drug maker said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X