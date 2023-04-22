Dr Reddy's launches Treprostinil injection in US

Hyderabad: City-based pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited on Friday announced the launch of Treprostinil Injection in the U S market.

A therapeutic equivalent generic version of Remodulin, Treprostinil injection is approved by the U S Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr Reddy's new launch is supplied in 20 mg/20 ml, 50 mg/20 ml, 100 mg/20 ml or 200mg/20 ml vials. Treprostinil injection is a prostacyclin mimetic indicated for patients who require transition from epoprostenol, to reduce the rate of clinical deterioration, the drug maker said.