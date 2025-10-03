Live
- Everyone knows the person behind Prajwal Revanna’s case: Deve Gowda
- Dhruv Jurel Shines with Maiden Test Century Against West Indies
- Natural consequence of Pakistan's oppressive approach: India on PoK protests
- Bollywood Actress Mouni Roy Grand launched of Kamal Lifestyle House by Kamal Watch Co. At Hitech City
- Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 1: ₹18.50 Cr
- RBI proposes easier rules for companies to raise foreign currency loans
- CM Yogi’s affectionate moments with children at Gorakhnath Temple
- The Yogi govt is giving daughters a new flight of self-reliance through ‘Driving my Dreams’
- Government committed to bring prosperity to people’s lives: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
- Golden Hour is important for reporting cybercrimes: CM Fadnavis
Eldeco Infrastructure IPO 2025: ₹1,000 Crore Fresh Issue & OFS
Highlights
Eldeco Infrastructure files draft papers for ₹1,000 crore IPO. Fresh shares ₹800 crore, promoters selling ₹200 crore. Funds to repay loans and for company growth.
Eldeco Infrastructure is planning an IPO of ₹1,000 crore.
Fresh shares: ₹800 crore
Promoters selling shares: ₹200 crore
Pankaj Bajaj: ₹102 crore
Bandana Kohli: ₹98 crore
Each share value: ₹5
How Money Will Be Used
Most money will pay off loans.
Some money will be used for company work.
About the Company
Eldeco is a real estate company in North India.
It has been working for 25 years.
It completed 86 projects, has 19 ongoing, and 18 upcoming.
Revenue in 2025: ₹695 crore.
Key cities: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Bareilly, Ludhiana.
Lead managers: IIFL Capital, JM Financial
Registrar: KFin Technologies
Next Story