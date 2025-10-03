  • Menu
Eldeco Infrastructure IPO 2025: ₹1,000 Crore Fresh Issue & OFS

Highlights

Eldeco Infrastructure files draft papers for ₹1,000 crore IPO. Fresh shares ₹800 crore, promoters selling ₹200 crore. Funds to repay loans and for company growth.

Eldeco Infrastructure is planning an IPO of ₹1,000 crore.

Fresh shares: ₹800 crore

Promoters selling shares: ₹200 crore

Pankaj Bajaj: ₹102 crore

Bandana Kohli: ₹98 crore

Each share value: ₹5

How Money Will Be Used

Most money will pay off loans.

Some money will be used for company work.

About the Company

Eldeco is a real estate company in North India.

It has been working for 25 years.

It completed 86 projects, has 19 ongoing, and 18 upcoming.

Revenue in 2025: ₹695 crore.

Key cities: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Bareilly, Ludhiana.

Lead managers: IIFL Capital, JM Financial

Registrar: KFin Technologies

