Embassy REIT Hosts 3rd Edition of Flagship Occupier Connect Forum at Hilton Manyata
Embassy REIT, India’s first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust and Asia’s largest office REIT by area, successfully hosted the 3rd edition of its annual flagship corporate event – Occupier Connect – at Hilton Manyata in Bengaluru on March 28th, 2025.
Home to over 260 marquee corporates, this annual forum of the REIT brought together industry leaders, partners, and occupiers from across Embassy REIT’s pan-India office portfolio for an evening of insight and exchange.
This year’s theme, “The Advent of AI,” sparked dynamic conversations around the transformational potential of artificial intelligence—a technology rapidly reshaping the way we live, work, and think.
The event was headlined by Nandan Nilekani, Chairman and Co-founder of Infosys and Founding Chairman of UIDAI (Aadhaar), and Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman of Wipro, alongside several of Embassy REIT’s leading corporate occupiers.