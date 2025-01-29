Empowering Veterans: Victor Jaice’s Career Path from the Indian Navy to Amazon

For those who have devoted their lives to serving the nation, transitioning to the corporate world is more than a career change—it is a journey of transformation. Military veterans bring a rare blend of strategic vision, steadfast discipline, and unmatched resilience to the workplace. Recognising this unique value, Amazon’s Military Program empowers veterans with guidance and training to ensure their successful transition into impactful roles within the company. Lieutenant Commander Victor Jaice (Retd) is such an example of how veterans can leverage their skills and experiences to thrive at Amazon.

Victor is a former Indian Navy officer who joined the service in 2008. Inspired by his grand-uncle, who served in the military, Victor dedicated over a decade to the Navy, where he achieved remarkable milestones, including receiving the Videsh Seva Medal for anti-piracy operations and the 9-Year Service Medal for commitment and dedication. He says, “This journey has not only shaped my professional life but transformed me as a person—teaching me the power of resilience, the strength of teamwork, and the impact of selfless dedication.”

After transitioning from the Navy, Victor gained valuable corporate experience before joining Amazon in April 2022 as a Senior Risk Manager within the Global Threat Evaluation and Risk Assessment (GTERA) team. At Amazon, he was among the first few employees tasked with establishing GTERA function in India. His military background has been instrumental in excelling in Amazon’s fast-paced and customer-focused environment.

Reflecting on his journey, Victor shares, “Life at Amazon is a dynamic blend of purpose, collaboration, and improvement. From my first day, I was immersed in a culture that thrives on customer obsession, bold thinking, and continuous improvement. Amazon’s Leadership Principles (LPs) aren’t just guidelines—they’re a way of life. They shape everything from routine communications to strategic planning, making Amazon’s culture deeply inspiring.”

While his prior corporate experience helped him adapt to Amazon’s fast-paced environment, Victor credits Amazon for its emphasis on innovation and customer obsession that pushed him to grow further. He adds, “At Amazon, I’m driven by a commitment to making meaningful impact—leveraging my diverse experiences to foster collaboration, drive results, and contribute to the company’s mission of Earth’s Most Customer Centric and bringing smiles to our customers. This opportunity is more than a new role; it’s a chance to grow, lead with purpose, and help shape Amazon’s vision for the future.’’

Outside of work, Victor channels his creativity through various hobbies such as road trips, recreational diving, and playing the flute. He also engages in community service, particularly supporting veterans transitioning into corporate roles. This sense of giving back, coupled with his deep-rooted values from his military service, keeps him motivated both in his professional and personal life.

Amazon’s impactful Military Program has not only empowered veterans to thrive but also enriched Amazon's culture with diversity, resilience, and a passion for excellence. The company has partnered with the offices of the Director General of Resettlement (DGR), the Indian Naval Placement Agency (INPA), the Indian Air Force Placement Agency (IAFPA), the Army Welfare Placement Organization (AWPO), and the Indian Coast Guard to ensure that those leaving military service are aware of the plethora of meaningful work opportunities at Amazon throughout the country. By nurturing and leveraging the invaluable skills of veterans, Amazon is not only building a diverse and talented workforce but also demonstrating its unwavering commitment to supporting those who have served our nation.

Amazon embraces inclusion through different people holding different types of roles and responsibilities, where people from all backgrounds and experiences come together and make it a great place to work. It celebrates diversity of leadership and thought – which is seen as a key component in its mission to create the most customer-centric company in the world.