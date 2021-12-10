  • Menu
Equity indices trade flat during opening session

Equity indices opened flat on Friday with Sensex down by 18.08 points and Nifty up by 1.00 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 18.08 points or 0.03 per cent at 58789.05 at 9.30 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17517.80 at 9.30 am, up by 1.00 points or 0.01 per cent. On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are consumer discretionary goods and services and auto sector, while the energy sector is trading low.

