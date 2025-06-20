Live
'Fear Index' level eases
Highlights
Mumbai: Market fear and nervousness eased on Thursday as the India VIX – often referred to as the 'fear index' –dropped below the key level of 14.
This came even as investors remained cautious due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.In the noon trade, the India VIX was down 2.5 per cent at 13.92.
This marks a 20 per cent drop in the volatility index over the past one month -- indicating that traders are less worried about sudden market swings.Experts said with the India VIX trading below the important 15 mark, it signals reduced volatility and reflects improving investor confidence.
