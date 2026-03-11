Fertiliser stocks rally up to 16%

Fertiliser stocks were in the limelight on Tuesday, with Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers surging over 16 per cent, after the government prioritised gas allocation to the sector.

Shares of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers zoomed 16.18 per cent, National Fertilizers surged 13.38 per cent, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation climbed 4.86 per cent, Paradeep Phosphates jumped 4.84 per cent, Chambal Fertilisers rallied 4.62 per cent, and Coromandel International went up by 3.87 per cent on the BSE.

"Fertiliser stocks advanced after the government prioritised gas allocation to the sector," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.