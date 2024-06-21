Live
Financial sector seeks tax sops in FY25 budget
Financial sector players on Thursday made a case for tax sops in the upcoming FY25 Budget for deepening of the market.In a pre-Budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here, some of the players urged the government to fix tax arbitrage wherever it exists.
This was the second Pre-Budget Consultation, which was attended by leading experts of the financial and capital markets sector in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2024-25, the finance ministry said in a post on X.
The full Budget 2024-25 is expected to be presented in Parliament next month. Emerging out of two-hour meeting with the finance minister, Arun Kohli, MD & Country Head, Morgan Stanley India Company, said tax policies need to be stable and long-term oriented.