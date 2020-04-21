Fluentgrid's tech in fight against corona in Vizag

Hyderabad: Fluentgrid Limited, which provides smart infrastructure technology solutions, on Monday said its smart city technologies are being used in fight against Covid-19 in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and also in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow.

"Smart city integrated command and control centre or city operations centre, emergency/ civic contact centre, civic center, citizen portal, mobile apps for citizens and field staff are some of the solutions and tools being used effectively in the fight against coronavirus in Visakhapatnam and Lucknow," the Visakhapatnam-based company said in a statement.

Currently, Fluentgrid solutions are helping the city administrators to monitor the situation via real time Covid-19 dashboards at the smart city command and control center, paying special attention to hot spots, vulnerable locations, self-quarantine cases and so on, it added.

The company's technology is also helping the city administration to collaborate with various departments to trace suspects faster and isolation/quarantine them, analyze epidemic data in correlation with other data points to uncover new insights, provide telemedicine services to citizens in quarantine based on their real time health conditions, etc.

"The greatest advantage of Fluentgrid solutions is to ensure adherence to uniform standard operating procedures in fighting the epidemic including isolation routines, treatment protocols etc., as per guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare(MoHFW)," the statement added.