Live
- Unani centre opens for gynaecological issues in Lucknow
- Supreme Court issues notice on PIL challenging constitutionality of Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023
- Now improve your speaking skills via Google Search in India
- Amazon, Microsoft team up to protect users from impersonation scams in India
- Lalan Singh comes out in defence of Nitish Kumar, says he would not even look towards BJP
- Delhi soon to get premium buses with WiFi, GPS, digital payments & CCTV: Kejriwal
- KTR invites Jitta Balakrishna Reddy into BRS, rubbishes Congress criticism
- BBAU first central university in UP to get A++ ranking by NAAC
- 'Bigg Boss 17': Priyanka Chopra gives shout out to 'little' Mannara, sends 'good luck'
- CMFRI mulls Climate Smart Villages to check increasing risks in coastal region
Just In
FM for arbitration centre in maritime sector
Highlights
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday batted for setting up an international arbitration centre for the maritime sector.This, she...
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday batted for setting up an international arbitration centre for the maritime sector.This, she said, will provide protection from international sanctions and pressures.It will also ensure greater flexibility in India’s shipping operations, she said, while addressing a three-day global maritime summit in Mumbai.
She noted that while there are many Indians working in international arbitration centres in London or Singapore or Dubai, they are all just working in subordinate roles there.This scenario, Sitharaman said, can be changed.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS