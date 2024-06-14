Officials must not succumb to pressure and do illegal things: Basavaraj Bommai

Haveri: Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai on Friday advised officials not to take any illegal decisions under pressure.

Chairing the taluk level officials meeting and review meeting of Shiggaon and Savanur taluks in the Shiggaon Assembly constituency here on Friday, he said let him be in Delhi or Haveri he would always have an eye on the Shiggaon constituency. The officers must not do anything illegal by succumbing to pressure. Even if he tells them something, they must not do it if it was not legal. He would always protect the good working officers as his aim was to make Shiggaon Savanur as a model constituency. Fifteen years ago, it didn't have good roads and faced drinking water problems. But now the picture has changed.

The former CM asked officers to show courteous behaviour with poor, women and destitute who were the beneficiaries of the government schemes when they come to office and help them as much as possible within the ambit of law. Now everyone was aware of law and none must work crossing rules and regulations. At the same time they must be humane with such persons. No communal clashes had happened in Savanur in the last 15 years. At that time the police personnel were not coming to this taluk since they didn't know when they would be hit by the stones but now things have changed. Protests had been held for water by farmers and the government offices were not functioning properly. But now they were in the state of running the administration smoothly and they must work keeping this in the mind. The Shiggaon taluk was now a developed taluk and the support of the officers was required to make it progress overall.

Bommai said development had taken a backseat in Shiggaon in the last eight months. The previous BJP government had released funds for various development works and such works must be completed on priority. They must make introspection of the target, progress and pending works as it would help them to achieve the target. The state government schemes were not reaching the rural women and it must be reviewed. Since there was no guarantee of the funds from the state government they must work honestly.

He warned the police officers of action if they failed to address to the problems of the citizens. There were reports that they work to the tunes of politicians which would not be tolerated.

Assistant Commissioner Mohammed Kheejar, Tahsildars Santosh Hiremath and taluk Executive officer Pallaiyanakote Vishwanath and others were present.