- AIIMS plans AI-based treatment for patient comfort and improved outcomes
- ‘Modi surname' defamation case: SC to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea for staying conviction on Friday
- Qualcomm stock slips amid likely job cuts in slowing smartphone market
- Atal Behari Vajpayee and L K Advani supported full statehood to the Delhi Opposition in Parliament
- 1st T20I: West Indies win toss and opt to bat first; Tilak, Mukesh make debut for India
- IGL pipeline catches fire in Greater Noida
- Delhi High Court urges family court to ensure timely resolution of matrimonial disputes
- Why the government banned importing laptops and computers; Know its impact
- Scattered showers, heavy downpours expected across India: IMD
- Lok Sabha passes Controversial Delhi Services Bill by voice vote amids protest from opposition
Following are foreign exchange rates on August-03-2023
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.61
|Rs. 86.09
|Euro
|Rs. 91.24
|Rs. 93.95
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.76
|Rs. 23.43
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.43
|Rs. 2.58
|British Pound
|Rs. 106.05
|Rs. 109.20
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 54.52
|Rs. 56.14
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.52
|Rs. 64.37
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 95.19
|Rs. 98.02
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.85
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.66
|Rs. 4.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.82
|Rs. 11.35
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.67
|Rs. 0.67
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 50.72
|Rs. 52.73
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.27
|Rs. 22.73
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.86
|Rs. 8.17
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 62.18
|Rs. 64.03
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.45
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.04
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
