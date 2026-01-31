FTCCI summit puts spotlight on sustainable, inclusive growth

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) hosted a high-impact real estate summit in Hyderabad, bringing together senior policymakers, developers, investors, and infrastructure experts to deliberate on sustainable and inclusive urban growth in the state.

Titled “Telangana Real Estate: Creating Value Beyond the Square Foot”, the summit was held at The Marvel, T-Hub, at a time when Hyderabad is rapidly emerging as a global urban and economic hub. The discussions focused on moving beyond conventional real estate metrics to emphasise sustainability, infrastructure-led development, alternative asset classes, youth aspirations, and long-term urban resilience aligned with the Hyderabad 2034 vision.