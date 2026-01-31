Perini Shiva Tandavam enthralls audience

New Delhi

The traditional Perini Shiva Tandavam, performed by artists from Telangana, mesmerized audiences at the Red Fort during Bharat Parv 2026, highlighting the state’s rich cultural heritage as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

The performance was staged on Friday afternoon at the lawns near Gyan Path, opposite the Red Fort, where large numbers of visitors gathered to witness the classical dance form.

Presented by Telangana artists, the Perini dance drew widespread appreciation for its powerful rhythm, energetic movements, and strong visual impact.

Perini is a classical dance form traditionally performed in honour of Lord Shiva before warriors set out for battle and is therefore popularly known as the “Dance of Warriors.” With a history spanning nearly 800 years, the dance originated and flourished in Telangana during the Kakatiya dynasty and remains a symbol of valour, devotion, and martial tradition.

As part of the annual Republic Day celebrations, cultural programmes are organised every year at Gyan Path to showcase India’s diverse traditions. Under the leadership of the Telangana Department of Culture, the Perini Shiva Tandavam was presented as a key attraction, effectively bringing an ancient art form to a national platform.