FUTURE-READY: Hyundai's new drive for greater outreach

Hyderabad: With a global vision to capture the best for the brand, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has come up with a campaign namely 'Beyond Mobility' which focuses on new era customers. The company intends to deliver a message that future mobility would bloom with three key pillars such as intelligent technology, sustainability and innovation. The 360° outreach campaign will utilise print, TV, radio and digital medium to showcase multi-dimensional visual perspective by bringing out the campaign.

S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, "Hyundai has embarked on a journey to further strengthen its brand image as technologically advanced, sustainable and innovative. As a customer centric organization, we aim to elevate customer interactions with our brand, not just in the realms of mobility but create experiences that are beyond what is conventional. Under the aegis of Hyundai's global vision of progress for humanity, HMI's new brand campaign Beyond Mobility reinforces its commitment of future mobility which is intelligent and thrives with sustainability."

He said the nationwide campaign would connect customers to the belief that in near future auto mobiles would give an experience of features that impact lives. "Hyundai further builds confidence in its customer with three major concepts like Intelligent Technology - is at the heart of everything that we do: Hyundai is developing technologies - that are intelligent, advanced and future ready. Technologies that deliver better network experiences for consumers, so that one spends quality time with their loved ones while on the move. Hyundai offers advanced connected solutions with Bluelink that is available on 8 models in India, with up to 60+ connected features on certain models," Kim added.