G Square ropes in Shiva Rajkumar as brand ambassador

Hyderabad: South India's plot promoter G Square announced its partnership with Kannada film actor Dr Shiva Rajkumar as its brand ambassador for the markets in Karnataka. As part of this association, the actor will be endorsing the various properties and developments of G Square in Karnataka.

Eshwar N, CEO of G Square, said: "The brand sees actor Shiva Rajkumar's integrity, class and his commitment as an epitome of what the brand also offers and is in perfect sync with the attributes of the brand".

"We are confident that this association will blend and enable us to further our growth aspirations in Karnataka. We recently shot in Bengaluru with Shiva Rajkumar for G Square's upcoming project G Square City at Ballari - India's first water themed plot township," he added.

"Today, G Square is seen as one of the most reliable real estate player with its constant focus on providing the very best to its customers. Associating with such a brand is such an honour and I'm looking forward to be part of its growth story," said Shiva Rajkumar. G Square projects were spread across different cities in South India such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Hosur, Trichy, Bengaluru and very soon in Ballari.