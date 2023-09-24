Get ready to discover surprises at South India’s biggest jewellery, lifestyle expo

Hyderabad : Festivals like Navaratri, Deepawali or special occasion like that of wedding compels every person to ponder on the best shopping destination to make these events and festivals memorable. It is very rare that one can come across a one-stop space for all the needs including apparels, jewellery, accessories, exotic food, wedding venues and planners, luxury cars among many others. The cherry on the cake is when one can take a break from shopping to be entertained by a Sufi singer or shake a leg at Dandiya Raas.

Yes, that is absolutely right, besides being an entertaining event, prepping dwellers of Hyderabad to be picture-perfect ready for the upcoming occasion is Umang 2.0.

The sixth edition of Umang 2.0 is a B2C event being organised by the Hyderabad chapter of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO). This South India’s biggest jewellery and lifestyle expo will be held from September 30 to October 2, 2023, at Hitex Exhibition Centre. Spread over two lakh sq ft, the expo will witness exhibits from over 500 retailers, selling lifestyle products from various States of the country.

Speaking with Bizz Buzz on the shopping preference of Hyderabadis, the Managing Director of SLJ Jewellers and Chairman of JITO Umang 2.0, Gautam Sehlot, said, “When it comes to festivals or weddings, people of this city are very particular about the minute details. They like to be well-prepared with the most exclusive products as money has never been the hurdle. Hence, Umang presents an opportunity for Hyderabadis to explore and acquire the finest collections.”

Interestingly, Umang 2.0 goes beyond jewellery and lifestyle. The other popular sectors that attract people of Hyderabad are also available here. They include automobiles, home décor and furniture, development projects, and FMCG products.

To lighten the air, the organisers have also arranged for few paid events such as Dandiya Raas, Kavi Sammelan by Kumar Vishwas and Sukoon, a Sufi Night. Events that are open to all include motivational speaker sessions and cookery Masterclass by a Master chef, which is yet to be finalised.

On being spoilt for choice at Umang 2.0, Sehlot said, “Shoppers of this city travel to other States in search of luxury items that elevate their lifestyle. We kept that in mind while planning the exhibition. Nearly 60 per cent of stalls in the expo display exclusive products brought in from other cities such as such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Surat and others. What is to be noted here is that exclusive does not mean expensive as these brands are known for selling the best at affordable prices.”

With Umang planned to take off at Hitex, Sehlot eyes to grab the attention of the city dwellers from the IT heart of the city. He further said, “Besides local people, Hyderabad has many professionals from other cities, settled and working at Hitec City, Madhapur, Gachibowli and Financial District. During weekends, they prefer to spend quality time with their families by indulging in an outdoor activity. What better way is there to spend their day than shopping for the upcoming occasions and evenings at the events that are organised at Umang?”

The Chairman of the Expo is expecting a footfall of more than 75,000 during the three day event. The organisers have also invited Jito members from chapters of other States. On the outlook for the sixth edition, Sehlot informed, “We are looking forward to cater to over 75,000 people and around 400 JITO members from neighbouring States. We are calling Umang 2.0 the biggest expo as we are breaking records of other event organisers and ours too. For the first time, at one space, above 500 players are going to put up their stalls under varied categories of automobile, travel, construction, furniture, real estate, corporates and startups besides the fashion, jewellery, FMCG and many others.”

With Covid effect behind us, everyone is eager to create a new and happy memory. As Sehlot concludes, the pandemic has taught us to cherish and enjoy each day. Festivals and weddings help people to build and capture these good memories. To make special occasions more special, Umang 2.0 is the destination to look forward.