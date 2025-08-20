  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

GITAM holds meet on cybersecurity

GITAM holds meet on cybersecurity
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad, inaugurated a two-week Faculty Development...

Hyderabad: The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad, inaugurated a two-week Faculty Development Program (FDP) on “Deepfake Threats and Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) in Cybersecurity: Detection, Prevention, and Ethical Challenges” under the advanced AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) scheme. The program is being held from August 18 to 30, 2025.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick