GITAM holds meet on cybersecurity
Hyderabad: The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad, inaugurated a two-week Faculty Development Program (FDP) on “Deepfake Threats and Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) in Cybersecurity: Detection, Prevention, and Ethical Challenges” under the advanced AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) scheme. The program is being held from August 18 to 30, 2025.
