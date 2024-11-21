Globus Spirits Limited introduces India Single Malt under the brand DŌAAB India Craft Whisky

Globus Spirits Limited, a leading liquor manufacturer has launched their Single Malt Whisky, DŌAAB India Craft, a contemporary range of limited-edition Indian whiskies. To begin with, the premium offering by the brand has been launched in Delhi, Gurgaon, Lucknow & Jaipur.

Dōaab India Craft Whisky is the latest addition in Globus spirits portfolio, which reflects the company's passion to revamping the whisky market in India. The whisky price ranges between ₹4,500 and ₹5,500 for a 750 ml bottle, depending on state and its applicable pricing structure as per the norms. The expertly crafted spirit is a high-end product to captivate whisky connoisseurs who value authenticity, quality and excellence.

The brand’s first limited-edition release, 01 Six Blind Men and the Elephant, takes inspiration from the iconic Indian fable. Crafted entirely in 100% ex-bourbon barrels, this single malt whisky is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and collaboration. Limited to just 500 casks, it pays homage to the collective effort of those who contributed to its creation.

Commenting on the launch, Shekhar Swarup, Joint Managing Director, said, “We are thrilled to introduce Dōaab India Craft Whisky, a notable addition to our portfolio, as we further solidify our position in the high-end spirit’s market. This launch is a significant turning point in Globus Spirits Limited's development and demonstrates our dedication to quality and innovation in the Indian whisky industry. Our commitment to creating exceptional spirits that combine tradition, and modernity is exemplified by Dōaab India Craft Whisky”

As consumer preferences lean towards premium, craft spirits, the demand for Indian single malt whisky is on the rise and we aim to capitalize on this market opportunity. In addition to its superior distillation technique, Dōaab India Craft whiskey is distinguished by its eye-catching packaging and captivating narrative, which appeal to both whiskey connoisseurs and novices.