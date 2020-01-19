Gold and silver prices continue to rise in Hyderabad and other cities on Sunday, January 19

Ahead of wedding season, the gold retailers are eyeing to full their pockets by increasing the prices. The gold prices on Sunday increased by Rs 200 to Rs 40,300 per 10 gram of 24 carat in the national capital Delhi, while the 10 gram of 22 carat gold stood at Rs 39,100 with a rise of Rs 200.

In Hyderabad, the precious metal remained at Rs 41,760 per 10 gram of 24 carat with a jump of Rs. 710 and Rs. 38.280 for 10 gram of 22 carat gold with an increase of Rs. 190. The prices of the yellow metal are similar in Amaravati and Visakhapatnam.

On the other hand, Silver hiked by Rs 100 to Rs 49,500 per kg from Rs 49, 400 per kg in the previous trade. The rate of silver is same across the country irrespective of city.

Gold and silver prices are affected by various factors such as demand and supply, market scenarios across globe. Also the rates would differ in various cities across India due to changes in International trend.