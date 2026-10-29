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Gold and silver rates stable today, 29 Oct in Delhi, Mumbai, check gold prices of 18K, 22K, 24K

In Short

Today's 18, 22 & 24 carat gold prices, Mumbai, Kolkata, 24k gold at Rs 14,395/g, 22k gold at Rs 13,195/g, 18k gold at Rs 10,796/g.

Gold rates today
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Gold rates today 

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The gold rates today in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata stable on 29 Oct 2026. Going by the rates today in Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,32,110 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,44,100 and the rate of 18 carat gold is around Rs. 1,08,110.

In Mumbai, the gold rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,31,950 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,43,950 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,08,110.

In Kolkata, the gold rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,31,950 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,43,950 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,08,110.

While the Silver rate today at Delhi Mumbai and Kolkata is at Rs. 2,20,000 per kilogram.

The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 1,40,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,50,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.

City

22 carat gold (10gm)

24 carat gold (10gm)

18 carat gold (10gm)

Silver per 1 kg

Delhi

Rs. 1,32,100

Rs. 1,44,100

Rs. 1,08,110

Rs. 2,20,000

Mumbai

Rs. 1,31,950

Rs. 1,43,950

Rs. 1,08,110

Rs. 2,20,000

Kolkata

Rs. 1,31,950

Rs. 1,43,950

Rs. 1,08,110

Rs. 2,20,000


Pavan Bandari
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pavan Bandari

[email protected]

I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

Tags

Gold Rates Today October 29 2026Gold Price in DelhiGold Price in MumbaiGold Price in KolkataSilver Rate Today India
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