SARAS Mela to re resume at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada today 

The National SARAS Mela will reopen today after being temporarily closed on the 28th of this month because of a cyclone, NTR District Collector Lakshmisha has announced.

The fair at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada will welcome visitors from 10am to 10pm until the 31st. It offers the chance to buy products made by women’s self-help groups (SHGs) from across India.

Traditional handicrafts, household goods, decorative items and regional food are among the main attractions. Collector Lakshmisha said the mela was organised to give women’s groups a market for their products and support their economic independence. He urged the public to attend with their families and support the women artisans.

The mela opened on the 15th of this month and was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, Governor Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Around 650 stalls feature handicrafts, artisanal products and other art forms, with DWCRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas) groups from different states taking part. The event is scheduled to run for 14 days, from the 15th to the 31st.