Congress no longer relevant, should stop politicising every issue: BJP MP on MLC election results

New Delhi: BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Thursday said that the results of the Legislative Council elections had made it clear that the Congress "is no longer relevant" in Indian politics, adding that the party should introspect and stop politicising every issue.

His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress over the results of the Legislative Council elections held across four states using ballot papers.

Speaking to IANS, Khandelwal said, "This has made it clear that the Congress is no longer relevant in politics. Earlier, it used to be said that EVMs were hacked, and the blame was pinned on the Election Commission. Then allegations of vote theft were made, which had no basis."

"Now, the Congress was demanding elections through ballot papers, and the MLC elections were held using the same ballot papers. The Congress has now been wiped out, and the party should introspect and realise that there should not be politics over every issue. People give a befitting reply when the time comes and deliver their verdict," he added.

Backing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement regarding the MLC election results, the BJP MP said that demanding resignations had become a habit of the opposition parties.

"What the Home Minister said is right because demanding resignations has become a habit for them. They demand resignations over every small or big issue, turn every matter into a controversy and call for resignations. So, when will they resign over the ballot box? What Home Minister Amit Shah said is completely right," Khandelwal said.

He further alleged that Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and other opposition leaders would avoid taking responsibility for the election results.

"Now, Rahul Gandhi and all the opposition parties will run away, hiding their faces, but the public is watching all of this," he added.

Khandelwal also reacted to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's remarks targeting the BJP over the Varanasi Legislative Council election results and said that the SP chief was also gradually losing his relevance in politics.

"Akhilesh Yadav, too, like other parties, is gradually losing his relevance. Consequently, while he used to speak with some sense occasionally in the past, he is now making baseless statements that have no foundation," Khandelwal said.

The BJP won 13 of the 28 Legislative Council seats contested across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka.



