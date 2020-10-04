Gold and silver rates today hikes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 04 October 2020

Gold and Silver rates today, 04 October: Gold rates on Sunday have gone up following the global rates. On MCX, the gold rates have increased by Rs. 110 to Rs. 52,090 while the silver rates are at Rs. 61,200. The gold rates have increased according to global markets where the investors had catched up the profits amid US stimulus bill.

In Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold is gone up by Rs. 100 to Rs. 49,300 per 10 gm and that of 24 carat gold is up by Rs. 110 to Rs. 53,780 In Chennai, the gold rate was at Rs 48,500 with a hike of Rs. 130 per ten gram of 22 carat gold and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 52,900 with a hike of Rs. 110.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs 49,770 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 52,680. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 49,400 and Rs. 50,400 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat respectively with a hike of Rs. 100.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 49,300 Rs. 53,780 Rs.61,200 Chennai Rs. 48,500 Rs. 52,900 Rs.61,200 Kolkata Rs. 49,770 Rs. 52,680 Rs 61,200 Mumbai Rs. 49,400 Rs. 50,400 Rs.61,200

What is Carat? and How purity of gold is measured?

While carat is measure of purity of gold. There are three types of carat, 24 carat, 22 carat and 18 carat. The 24 carat gold consists of total 24 parts gold where as 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements line copper to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 per cent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside lets have a look at the rates for the day at four major centres.

Why the gold rates increase and when do they decrease?

Gold tends to increase when people prefer investing in gold due to the inflation and concerned about the risks in the financial system. The Investors to get out of risk are putting the money on gold despite the rate of interest is more on deposits. On the other hand, at times gold rates also decrease due to the fact that the fall in international markets, increase in dollar value and other tensions between the countries. Off late the gold prices have coming down due to the US China dispute.

How many times gold rates change in a day?

As the yellow metal gold is traded at Multi Commodity Exchange where the gold rates changes at every moment in the business times. The price alter is mainly due to various factors such as political and economical issues happening in the world. Amid disputes between countries, and demand and supply etc may trigger changes in the prices at every minute. Gold rates vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

How Gold rate is calculated?

As there is no specific measure for the gold and the prices differ from jeweller to jeweller. Final price of the jewellery = Price of gold X (Weight in grams) + Making charges + GST at 3% on

(Price of jewellery + making charges)

Making charges vary depending on the style of the ornament you require as it takes time and work while machine-made jewellery costs less than man-made ones. Gold is regarded as a safe investment-asset and acts as a good hedge against inflation. It has become the go-to-investment-avenue for millions of investors.