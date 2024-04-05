Live
- Realty sector stocks top-performing sector of FY24
- 'Enemy knows this is New India', says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Churu
- BJP aims to repeat win in K'taka's Dakshina Kannada LS seat
- Vellampally Srinivasa Rao takes part in birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram
- Congress manifesto for 2024 polls: Mahalakshmi for women, MSP guarantee for farmers, pledge to abolish Agnipath scheme
- Nijam Gelavali program held in Betamcherla
- Vidaa Muyarchi: Ajith Pulls Off His Own Stunts in Daring Car Chase!
- SC stays Allahabad HC order striking down UP Madarsa Act, 2004
- Racer Akshay Gupta sole Indian driver for Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie, signs deal with Mertens Motorsport
- India Plans New AI Law to Safeguard Media and Content Creators: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Just In
Gold continues to peak for 7th day
Highlights
Gold prices on Thursday soared to a new lifetime high of Rs69,908 per 10 gm on India’s Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) after the price of the precious...
Gold prices on Thursday soared to a new lifetime high of Rs69,908 per 10 gm on India’s Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) after the price of the precious metal scaled a new all-time high in the international market for the seventh consecutive trading day.
Gold futures contract on the MCX for June 2024 expiry opened at Rs69,868 per 10 gm in morning trade, after which it soared to Rs69,908 per 10 gm level following news of the precious metal scaling high of $2,323.70 per ounce in the international market. Gold prices have now been scaling record highs over each of the last seven trading sessions.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS