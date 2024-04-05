Gold continues to peak for 7th day

Gold prices on Thursday soared to a new lifetime high of Rs69,908 per 10 gm on India’s Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) after the price of the precious metal scaled a new all-time high in the international market for the seventh consecutive trading day.



Gold futures contract on the MCX for June 2024 expiry opened at Rs69,868 per 10 gm in morning trade, after which it soared to Rs69,908 per 10 gm level following news of the precious metal scaling high of $2,323.70 per ounce in the international market. Gold prices have now been scaling record highs over each of the last seven trading sessions.