Live
- T'gana polls: Cong, BRS conspiring to defeat BJP in Kamareddy but KCR will lose both segments, says Kishan Reddy
- Sensex, Nifty rally more than 1 pc as investors cheer softer US inflation number
- Would Ram temple have been built under Congress rule, Adityanath asks during MP campaign
- Won't be surprised if JD(S) merges with BJP, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
- The Biden-Xi meeting is aimed at getting the relationship on better footing, but tough issues loom
- Curtains down on MP poll campaign; 2,533 candidates in race for 230 assembly seats
- Equity investors become richer by Rs 3.29 lakh cr as markets rally over 1 pc
- Asian economies must ramp up wind and solar power to keep global warming under 1.5C, report says
- Seethakka asks Mulugu people to give mandate for Congress
- Removing Congress from Rajasthan necessary to restore law and order: PM Modi at Barmer rally
Just In
Gold futures rise Rs 310 to Rs 60,375/10 gms
Highlights
Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 310 to Rs 60,375 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.
New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 310 to Rs 60,375 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 310 or 0.52 per cent at Rs 60,375 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 9,897 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold futures went up by 0.45 per cent to USD 1,975.30 per ounce in New York.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS