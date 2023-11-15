Gold futures rise Rs 310 to Rs 60,375/10 gms

New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 310 to Rs 60,375 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 310 or 0.52 per cent at Rs 60,375 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 9,897 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold futures went up by 0.45 per cent to USD 1,975.30 per ounce in New York.