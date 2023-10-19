Gold jumps Rs 250; silver declines Rs 500

New Delhi: Gold price jumped Rs 250 to Rs 60,900 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a rally in precious metal prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.



The yellow metal had closed at Rs 60,650 per 10 grams in the previous trade. However, silver declined by Rs 500 to Rs 74,200 per kg. In the international markets, gold was trading higher at USD 1,952 per ounce while silver was down at USD 22.94 per ounce. "The rally in the precious metal is bolstered by the rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East, which boosts safe-haven flows.

"Traders are now looking forward to more US macro data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech scheduled later on Thursday," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said