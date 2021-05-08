Gold rate today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 8 May 2021

Gold rate today on 8 May 2021: Gold rates today have been surges at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,910 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,950 with Rs 310 hike and Rs. 210 hike on both the metals respectively. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,970 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 470 hike and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,060 with Rs. 570 surge.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,850 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 510 hike and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,640 with Rs. 510 hike. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,800 and Rs. 45,800 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 510 hike.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,910 Rs. 49,950 Rs.71,600 Chennai Rs. 44,970 Rs. 49,060 Rs.76,100 Kolkata Rs. 46,850 Rs. 49,640 Rs.71,600 Mumbai Rs. 44,800 Rs. 45,800 Rs.71,600





Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.