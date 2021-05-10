Gold rate today surges in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 10 May 2021

Gold rate today on 10 May 2021: The gold rate have seen a surge at all major cities across the country on Monday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 49,180 with a hike of Rs 520. The yellow metal prices have remained choppy in the last week.



Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 44,610 with a hike of Rs. 10 and the price of of 916 hallmark 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,180 with a hike of Rs. 520. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 44,610 per ten gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 10 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,180 with a hike of Rs 520.



The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 44,610 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a surge of Rs. 10 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,180 with a hike of Rs. 520. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 44,610 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 49,180 per ten grams of 24 carats gold with a hike of Rs. 10 and Rs. 529.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,610 Rs. 49,180 Rs.71,500 Hyderabad Rs. 44,610 Rs. 49,180 Rs.76,100 Kerala Rs. 44,610 Rs. 49,180 Rs.71,500 Vizag Rs. 44,610 Rs. 49,180 Rs.71,600

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.