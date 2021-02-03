Gold rates in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai today slashes on 03 February 2021

Gold rate today on 03 February 2021: Gold rates have continued to slash at all major cities on Wednesday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 49,260 with a fall of Rs. 380. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 47,300 with a fall of Rs. 850 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,600 with a fall of Rs. 670. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 45,600 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 650 decrease and 24-carat gold Rs. 49,800 with a fall of Rs. 650.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,080 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,780. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 47,590, and Rs. 48,590 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with an decrease of Rs. 860.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,300 Rs. 51,600 Rs.71,000 Chennai Rs. 45,600 Rs. 49,800 Rs.75,300 Kolkata Rs. 48,080 Rs. 50,780 Rs.71,300 Mumbai Rs. 47,590 Rs. 48,590 Rs.71,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.