Live
- Equip yourself for the future
- Maoist arms dump unearthed in ASR dist
- Telangana 10th Class Advanced Supplementary Exam Hall Tickets Released
- Divyanka Tripathi offers a peek into her makeup session: ‘Masking the exterior’
- Ex-NSD director Anuradha Kapur: Actors are not abandoning theatre for films
- New Shanti Banaras collection inspired by modern patterns, traditional weaves
- ‘Sustainable sundari’ Shweta Tripathi: Fashion needs to make me feel me
- Gold rates in Delhi stable, check the rates on 26 May, 2024
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th May 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam stable, check the rates on 26 May, 2024
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi stable, check the rates on 26 May, 2024
Gold rates in Delhi today stable
The gold rates in Delhi on 26 May, 2024 have been stable. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 66,550 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 72,590.
As for silver, the silver rate in Delhi is recorded at Rs. 91,500 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.