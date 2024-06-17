T20 World Cup: Trott feels 'IPL expossure' serves well for Afghanistan's strong show

Gros Islet (St Lucia): Head coach Jonathan Trott attributes much of Afghanistan's success at the ongoing T20 World Cup to the invaluable experience their players have gained from competing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other global franchise tournaments.

Under the guidance of Trott, Afghanistan has showcased remarkable growth and secured their place in the Super 8 stage after three consecutive wins in group C.

Key Afghan players like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Noor Ahmad have been regular features in the IPL, and Trott has observed significant improvements in their performances after each stint.

"Well, I think the more exposure players have got to the IPL and different franchises where there's pressure all the time in this format of the game, I think that'll only do us well and serve us well going forward," Trott said during a press conference ahead of Afghanistan’s final Group C match against the West Indies.

The head coach noted that players return from these tournaments with both positive and negative changes, while addressing areas needing improvement. I know that the players - and we had a lot of players at the IPL every time they come back, I can see a little bit of a difference or a change every time they go away to franchise good and bad changes. It's just about holding on to those good ones and making sure that we address things that need to be addressed," Trott added.

Afghanistan’s campaign began with a dominant 125-run victory over Uganda, followed by an 84-run upset win over New Zealand. They continued their impressive form by defeating Papua New Guinea, securing three consecutive wins and a spot in the Super 8.

Trott praised the team’s focus and dedication, highlighting a recent training session that showcased the players' commitment to representing their country with pride. "The guys are ready. We just had a really good training session. There was a lot of focus there. I know the boys take a lot of pride in representing their country. So tomorrow, we'll be on it."

Afghanistan will face formidable opponents in the Super 8 -- India on June 20, Australia on June 22, and Bangladesh on June 24.