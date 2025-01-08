Live
- AIADMK expels party leader arrested in POCSO case
- Clarke hails Bumrah as 'best fast bowler ever' across all three formats
- Marcus Rashford’s camp opens talk with AC Milan for loan move: Report
- Dr. V. Narayanan Appointed New ISRO Chairperson: Leading India’s Space Future
- Zambia power utility cautious on increasing generation despite rising water levels in Lake Kariba
- 11 Cases of HMPV Reported in Hyderabad, Telangana
- Centre okays funding for AI Touch to develop AI-driven 5G RAN Platform
- South Korea: Hundreds for, against Yoon's impeachment rally near Presidential residence
- Forest official distributes blankets to tribals
- HYDRAA: New Police Station for Land Encroachment and Public Property Damage Established
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 08 January, 2025
Gold rates in Delhi today surged
The gold rates in Delhi on 08 January, 2025 surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 72,400 with a hike of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 78,970 with a hike of Rs. 110.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 91,500 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.