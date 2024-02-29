Live
- BRS wants Revanth to be CM for five years, fulfil promises
- Gas cylinder subsidy has turned into bogus scheme: BRS
- BRS Powerpoint presentation to public reps during ‘Chalo Medigadda’
- Visakhapatnam: ‘National Science Day’ celebrated
- Modi will become PM for third time with NDA crossing 400 seats: Karuna Gopal
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on 29 February, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad stable today, check the rates on 28 February, 2024
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam stable, check the rates on 29 February, 2024
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 29 February, 2024
- Leaders’ help sought for smooth conduct of Mbnr MLC by-election
Just In
Gold rates in Hyderabad stable today, check the rates on 28 February, 2024
Gold rates in Hyderabad today stable.
The gold rates in Hyderabad on 28 February, 2024 have been stable. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 57,590 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 62,830.
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 75,300 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.