Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 20 March, 2024
- Delhi Police Arrests Man For Allegedly Kidnapping And Attempting To Drown Seven-Year-Old Boy in Ganga River
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 20 March, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 20 March, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 20 March, 2024
- Arvind Kejriwal Challenges Enforcement Directorate Summons In Delhi Excise Policy Money Laundering Case
- Weather Forecast: Rains Expected in Andhra Pradesh for the Next Two Days
- TDP hopes Prashanthi will end Prasanna’s hold on Kovuru
- Naidu urges EC to check political violence in state
- Jagan Ane Nenu...
Just In
Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 20 March, 2024
Gold rates in Vijayawada today surged.
The gold rates in Vijayawada on 20 March, 2024 have been surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 60,960 with a hike of Rs. 430 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 66,490 with a hike of Rs. 470
As for silver, the silver rate in Vijayawada is recorded at Rs. 80,400 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.