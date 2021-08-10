Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 10 August 2021

Gold rates today, 10 August 2021: Gold rates today have continued to slash on Tuesday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,350 with a slash of Rs. 490 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,300 with a fall of Rs. 530. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 43,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a fall of Rs. 490 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,300 with a fall of Rs. 530.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs. 43,350 with a slash of Rs. 490 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs. 47,300 with a slash of Rs. 530. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 43,350 per 10 gram of 22 carats and Rs. 47,820 for 10 grams of 24-carat with a fall of Rs. 490 and Rs. 530 on both metals respectively. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 68,700 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 63,600. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,350 Rs. 47,300 Rs.63,600 Hyderabad Rs. 43,350 Rs. 47,300 Rs.68,700 Kerala Rs. 43,350 Rs. 47,300 Rs.63,600 Visakhapatnam Rs. 43,350 Rs. 47,300 Rs.68,700