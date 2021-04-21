Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 21 April 2021

Gold rate today on 21 April 2021: Gold rates today have slashed at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,300 with a fall of Rs. 100 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,520 with a fall of Rs. 100. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,500 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 450 decrease and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,550 with Rs. 480 decrease.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,800 per 10 gram of 22 carat with an decrease of Rs. 100 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,500 with a fall of Rs. 100. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,980 and Rs. 45,980 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 90 fall.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,300 Rs. 50,520 Rs.68,600 Chennai Rs. 44,500 Rs. 48,550 Rs.73,600 Kolkata Rs. 46,800 Rs. 49,500 Rs.68,600 Mumbai Rs. 44,980 Rs. 45,980 Rs.68,600

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.