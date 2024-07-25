Govt package helps BSNL trim loss by 34%

New Delhi: State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has reported on-year rise in its Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation or EBITDA to Rs2,164 crore for FY24, while losses narrowed to Rs5,371 crorein FY24, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.It’s 34.18 per cent drop when compared to Rs8,161-cr loss in FY23.

As a result of packages and measures by the government, BSNL/MTNL have started earning operating profits from FY2020-21, Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

In line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, BSNL has placed a purchase order for 1 lakh 4G sites for deployment of indigenous 4G technology, Sekhar said, adding that the equipment is upgradable to 5G. According to the details of last five years’ performance of BSNL shared by the Minister, EBITDA stood at Rs2,164 crore in FY24, 38.8 per cent more than a year ago.