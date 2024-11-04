Live
- Australia: Search underway for boy swept out to sea in Sydney
- US: Six injured as storms hit Oklahoma
- India re-elected President of 120-nation International Solar Alliance
- India re-elected President of 120-nation International Solar Alliance
- MLA Jeevan Reddy Writes Letter to Chief Minister Revanth
- Samson was involved in our decision process: Dravid on Rajasthan's retention strategy
- RG Kar protest: 80 bodies together form ‘Abhaya Manch’ to continue movement
- District SP Ravula Girdhar Rao IPS Announces Implementation of Section 30, 30(A) of Police Act 1861
- Zomato CEO clarifies over button mushrooms labelled with ‘future packing date’
- Warangal as 2nd capital: Ponguleti
Just In
GRT Jewellers bags Iconic Brand of India 2024 award
GRT Jewellers, a jewellery brand said it has been recognised as one of the ‘Iconic Brands of India 2024,’ at the 7th edition of ET Now Iconic Brands of India, an ET Edge initiative.
Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, a jewellery brand said it has been recognised as one of the ‘Iconic Brands of India 2024,’ at the 7th edition of ET Now Iconic Brands of India, an ET Edge initiative. The jewellery brand sells jewellery made out of gold, silver, diamond and platinum, majorly across South India and Singapore.
The award further strengthens GRT Jewellers’ standing as a hallmark of trust, quality, and innovation reaffirming the brand’s leadership in the jewellery industry, an official press release mentioned adding that this award marks another milestone in GRT’s journey of six-decades in crafting jewellery. On the recognition, G R ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanaban, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, said: “We are honoured to receive this prestigious award. It underscores our commitment to continuous innovation. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and the trust of our customers. It inspires us to further our pursuit of innovation and excellence.”