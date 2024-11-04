GRT Jewellers bags Iconic Brand of India 2024 award

  • Menu
Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, a jewellery brand said it has been recognised as one of the ‘Iconic Brands of India 2024,’ at the 7th edition of ET Now Iconic Brands of India, an ET Edge initiative. The jewellery brand sells jewellery made out of gold, silver, diamond and platinum, majorly across South India and Singapore.

The award further strengthens GRT Jewellers’ standing as a hallmark of trust, quality, and innovation reaffirming the brand’s leadership in the jewellery industry, an official press release mentioned adding that this award marks another milestone in GRT’s journey of six-decades in crafting jewellery. On the recognition, G R ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanaban, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, said: “We are honoured to receive this prestigious award. It underscores our commitment to continuous innovation. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and the trust of our customers. It inspires us to further our pursuit of innovation and excellence.”

