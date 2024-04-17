GRT opens 60th showroom at Anantapur

Hyderabad: On the occasion of 60th anniversary, GRT Jewellers has inaugurated its 60th showroom near Sapthagiri Circle in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. To mark this celebration, the company extended exclusive offers to its patrons.

GRT has offered Rs50 less for every gram of gold on new jewellery purchase, along with an additional Rs50 per gram on the exchange of gold jewellery and 10 per cent off on the value of diamonds and uncut diamonds (except solitaires). Moreover, a special 25 per cent discount on making charges for silver articles and a 10 per cent discount on the MRP for silver jewellery.

GR Anand Ananthapadmanabhan, Managing Director of GRT Jewellers, said: “We are thrilled on the opening of the 60th new showroom in Anantapur, as the company celebrates its diamond jubilee. It is our deep commitment to provide a memorable jewelry shopping experience, rooted in artistry, trust, and craftsmanship. By bringing their tradition closer to the hearts of patrons in Anantapur, GRT continues to uphold its legacy of excellence and dedication to its customers.”

GR Radhakrishnan, another Managing Director of GRT Jewellers, said: “Throughout the 60 years, GRT Jewellers has emerged as a brand synonymous with quality, craftsmanship, and a rich heritage. As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we’re unveiling exclusive offers and our extensive collection of jewellery, catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of our esteemed patrons. We cordially invite you to join us in commemorating this significant milestone.”