HDFC Bank to Organise 16th Annual Blood Donation Drive on December 6, 2024

HDFC Bank, India’s leading private-sector bank, is set to organize the 16th edition of its nationwide Blood Donation Drive under its flagship CSR initiative, Parivartan. The drive, scheduled for December 6, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., will span across over 1100+ cities across India.

This year, HDFC Bank anticipates much larger participation than last year, and expects to collect over 6 lakh units of blood. Participants will include HDFC Bank employees, customers, corporates, members of the defence forces, students, and general community members. The initiative emphasises the Bank’s commitment to community welfare and plays a crucial role in addressing India’s blood supply challenges.

“At HDFC Bank, we firmly believe in the transformative power of community-driven initiatives. Through our 16th All-India Blood Donation Drive, we aim to provide a platform for citizens to make a meaningful contribution to society. Every drop of blood donated has the potential to save lives, and we are committed to fostering a culture of giving and responsibility,” said Mr. Kaizad Bharucha, Deputy Managing Director of HDFC Bank.

"Blood donation is not just an act of generosity--it is a lifeline for those in need. At HDFC Bank, our employees come together each year to organise the annual blood donation drive, which has grown exponentially over the past 16 years. Their dedication exemplifies our commitment to building a stronger, healthier community. Every drop counts, and together, we can save lives,” said Bhavesh Zaveri, Executive Director, HDFC Bank.

Each year, HDFC Bank partners with renowned blood banks and healthcare organisations to ensure the drive’s success. This year, the initiative will once again collaborate with reputed blood banks, in addition to working alongside government authorities and various NGOs, ensuring a widespread impact across the country.

The drive is open to anyone between the ages of 18 and 60 who is in good health. Those interested can walk into any of the participating camps to donate. The full list of locations is available on HDFC Bank’s website and other digital platforms.

Since its inception in 2007, the Blood Donation Drive has witnessed remarkable growth, expanding from just 88 centers and 4,385 units collected to over 7,487 camps and nearly 6 lakh units of blood in 2023. In the last year, more than 1,900 colleges, 700 corporates, and 100 defense and service personnel groups participated.

This exponential increase underscores the tremendous impact and widespread participation the initiative has garnered across India over the years. The HDFC Bank Parivartan Annual Blood Donation Drive set a Guinness World Record in 2013 for conducting the ‘Largest (single-day, multiple-venue) Blood Donation Drive.’

Eligibility criteria for donating blood

• The donor should be aged 18 to 60 years.

• Last blood donation by a donor should be more than 3 months prior.

• The donor should not have suffered any illness like cough, cold or fever in the last 7 days.

• Donor should have a light breakfast at least 3 hours before blood donation, and not donate blood on an empty stomach.

• Donor should drink 2 glasses of water before donating blood.

• Donor must not smoke or chew tobacco 4 to 6 hours prior to donating blood.

• Donor should not consume alcohol 24 hours prior to donating blood.

• Donor should truthfully answer questions asked in the registration form.

• A donor can donate blood subject to doctor’s approval after checking donor's weight, haemoglobin level, medical fitness and blood pressure.

How to Participate

To register or donate, participants can visit any of the participating blood donation camps on December 6, 2024. A simple registration process will be followed, ensuring the safety and health of all donors. For more information on camp locations, registration, and other details, please visit - (https://leads.hdfcbank.com/applications/webforms/apply/Blood_Donation_Campaign/index.aspx) and HDFC Bank social media channels.