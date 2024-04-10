Hiring freshers in M&E space slows down

The intent to hire freshers in the media and entertainment (M&E) industry showed a decline of three per cent during the first half of this calendar year (January-June), according to a report.

However, the overall intent to hire freshers rose six per cent year-on-year, as per the TeamLease EdTeach’s Career Outlook Report HY1 (January-June 2024). Around three per cent decline is expected in intent to hire freshers in the media and entertainment industry, bucking the overall upward trend across many other sectors, the report said.

