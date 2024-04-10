  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Hiring freshers in M&E space slows down

Hiring freshers in M&E space slows down
x
Highlights

The intent to hire freshers in the media and entertainment (M&E) industry showed a decline of three per cent during the first half of this calendar...

The intent to hire freshers in the media and entertainment (M&E) industry showed a decline of three per cent during the first half of this calendar year (January-June), according to a report.

However, the overall intent to hire freshers rose six per cent year-on-year, as per the TeamLease EdTeach’s Career Outlook Report HY1 (January-June 2024). Around three per cent decline is expected in intent to hire freshers in the media and entertainment industry, bucking the overall upward trend across many other sectors, the report said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X