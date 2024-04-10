Live
- Inconvenience caused to Pakistani passengers after PM, CM deplane at Lahore
- Woman smothers two children to death in Karnataka, arrested
- IPL 2024: 'That wasn’t even a short delivery, Nitish just picked it up well', says RP Singh on youngster’s six off Rabada
- Calcutta HC orders court-monitored CBI probe into Sandeshkhali land grabbing, extortion cases
- Close shave for Maha Congress chief as truck hits car; Nana Patole smells a plot
- Man killed by wild elephant in northern Laos
- BJP fields SS Ahluwalia from Asansol
- World Athletics introduces prize money for Olympic gold medallists
- Group of TDP workers in Chinnagottigallu mandal joins YSRCP
- NDA candidates in K'taka meet Vokkaliga seer in Bengaluru, take blessings
Hiring freshers in M&E space slows down
The intent to hire freshers in the media and entertainment (M&E) industry showed a decline of three per cent during the first half of this calendar year (January-June), according to a report.
However, the overall intent to hire freshers rose six per cent year-on-year, as per the TeamLease EdTeach’s Career Outlook Report HY1 (January-June 2024). Around three per cent decline is expected in intent to hire freshers in the media and entertainment industry, bucking the overall upward trend across many other sectors, the report said.
